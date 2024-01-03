en English
Crime

Ex-Walmart Employee Arrested for Shoplifting, Three Juveniles Apprehended in Separate Theft Case

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Former Walmart associate, Chad Perkins, was apprehended on December 28 for an alleged theft at his previous workplace in Summerfield, Florida. The incident, which occurred on December 11, involved Perkins failing to scan three items, collectively worth $67.84, at a self-checkout point. However, the incident wasn’t addressed until December 19 when surveillance footage confirmed Perkins’ lack of attempt to scan the aforementioned items.

Past Convictions and Current Charges

This isn’t the first time Perkins has been on the wrong side of the law. The 34-year-old has a history of five theft convictions in Vermont, with records showing incidents in 2000, 2002, 2003, and 2007. Because of his prior convictions, an arrest warrant for second-degree larceny petit theft—a felony—was issued against him for the recent Walmart case. In addition to this, Perkins is also facing charges over an incident on December 14. As a Domino’s Pizza employee, he was accused of battery following a confrontation with a driver.

Previous Encounter with Law Enforcement

In 2020, Perkins had another brush with law enforcement when he was discovered driving a pickup truck with an invalid Vermont license plate. This led to misdemeanor charges, which were later dropped. Following his recent arrest, Perkins was released on bail after spending 12 hours in custody.

Separate Arrests in Needles, California

In an unrelated incident, three juveniles were arrested in the City of Needles, California, in relation to a series of Kia and Hyundai thefts. The suspects were apprehended after pursuits on foot and by vehicle. A stolen firearm was also seized during the execution of a search warrant. The investigation into this case is ongoing, with one suspect already in custody.

Crime Security United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

