Ex-Walmart Employee Arrested for Shoplifting, Three Juveniles Apprehended in Separate Theft Case

Former Walmart associate, Chad Perkins, was apprehended on December 28 for an alleged theft at his previous workplace in Summerfield, Florida. The incident, which occurred on December 11, involved Perkins failing to scan three items, collectively worth $67.84, at a self-checkout point. However, the incident wasn’t addressed until December 19 when surveillance footage confirmed Perkins’ lack of attempt to scan the aforementioned items.

Past Convictions and Current Charges

This isn’t the first time Perkins has been on the wrong side of the law. The 34-year-old has a history of five theft convictions in Vermont, with records showing incidents in 2000, 2002, 2003, and 2007. Because of his prior convictions, an arrest warrant for second-degree larceny petit theft—a felony—was issued against him for the recent Walmart case. In addition to this, Perkins is also facing charges over an incident on December 14. As a Domino’s Pizza employee, he was accused of battery following a confrontation with a driver.

Previous Encounter with Law Enforcement

In 2020, Perkins had another brush with law enforcement when he was discovered driving a pickup truck with an invalid Vermont license plate. This led to misdemeanor charges, which were later dropped. Following his recent arrest, Perkins was released on bail after spending 12 hours in custody.

Separate Arrests in Needles, California

In an unrelated incident, three juveniles were arrested in the City of Needles, California, in relation to a series of Kia and Hyundai thefts. The suspects were apprehended after pursuits on foot and by vehicle. A stolen firearm was also seized during the execution of a search warrant. The investigation into this case is ongoing, with one suspect already in custody.