Crime

Ex-UPDF Serviceman Arrested in Connection with Robbery-related Shooting

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:52 am EST
Ex-UPDF Serviceman Arrested in Connection with Robbery-related Shooting

The North Kyoga region’s authorities have apprehended a deserter from the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) in connection with a shooting incident related to a robbery in Loro Town Council, located within the Oyam District. The former UPDF serviceman stands accused of participating in this criminal act involving a shooting, raising questions about the reintegration of ex-servicemen into civilian life and the potential misuse of military training in unlawful activities.

Arrest Amid Ongoing Efforts to Curb Crime

The arrest is part of a broader attempt by the police to suppress criminal activities and uphold security in the region. However, the identity of the arrested individual has not been revealed, nor have specific details about the robbery or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is expected that the police will continue their investigation into the incident and the suspect’s role in the robbery.

Incident Details

The suspect, allegedly wearing military attire and armed with a gun, entered a hardware shop in Loro Town Council during a robbery. Three people were injured in the ensuing chaos, one of whom succumbed to their injuries. The suspect, identified as No RA/239288 PTE Julius Ecee, was later arrested in Lira city. Among the injured is Private Okello Emmanuel, 25, a UPDF officer and a resident of Loro Town Council in Oyam.

Concerns Over Reintegration of Ex-Servicemen

The involvement of a former military personnel in such a crime raises concerns about the reintegration of ex-servicemen into civilian life. It also brings to light the potential misuse of military training in unlawful activities. As the police continue their investigations, these concerns are likely to factor into discussions about how to prevent former servicemen from engaging in criminal activities.

Crime Military Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

