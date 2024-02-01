Ex-Trump CFO Weisselberg in Early Plea Talks Over Perjury Charge

Allen H. Weisselberg, former Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, is reportedly entering early plea negotiations with the Manhattan district attorney's office to address a potential perjury charge. The charge stems from Weisselberg's testimony in a civil fraud trial in October. The trial involved Weisselberg himself, former President Donald Trump, and several other defendants.

Weisselberg's Testimony in Question

During the trial, Weisselberg was accused of lying under oath regarding the size of Donald Trump's 5th Avenue triplex. His claims were later challenged by Forbes, leading to an investigation into the discrepancy. Weisselberg has a complex history with legal proceedings, having previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges and testified against the Trump Organization in a tax evasion conviction in 2022.

No Testimony Against Trump Expected

Despite his previous testimony against the Trump Organization, Weisselberg is not expected to testify against Trump in the upcoming criminal case. The case is related to allegations of falsifying business records and a hush payment made to an adult film actress. It is important to note that any plea deal Weisselberg makes will not likely require him to turn against Trump.

Trump Faces Additional Legal Challenges

In addition to the criminal case, Trump and his associates are also facing a civil lawsuit led by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The lawsuit, worth $370 million, accuses Trump of inflating his net worth to secure better loan terms. A partial summary judgment in this case has already established that Trump submitted 'fraudulent valuations' of his assets. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing, attributing any inflated valuations to his business acumen.