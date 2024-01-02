en English
Crime

Ex-Town Councillor on Trial for Attempted Murder

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Ex-Town Councillor on Trial for Attempted Murder

Former town councillor, Darren Brown, is in the dock, facing charges of attempted murder, following a chilling domestic incident. The 35-year-old stands accused of savagely attacking his estranged wife, Corrine Brown, at their shared residence in Wildmill, Bridgend. The disturbing event unfolded on July 10, 2023, in the presence of their 18-month-old daughter.

A Charged Domestic Atmosphere

Despite acknowledging a charge of wounding with intent, Darren Brown repudiates the attempted murder accusation. The Browns, despite their decision to separate earlier in the year, chose to cohabit to clear their mortgage. This arrangement, however, seems to have escalated existing tensions.

Unravelling of a Relationship

Prosecution sources reveal that Darren Brown had a tough time dealing with Corrine Brown’s new relationship and had even voiced violent thoughts to friends. On the day of the attack, after Corrine had spent the weekend with her new boyfriend, a heated exchange ensued. The confrontation led Darren Brown to grab a kitchen knife and stab his wife, justifying his act as a manifestation of love.

A Battle for Survival

The stabbing left Corrine Brown with life-threatening injuries including a punctured lung. Despite her dire situation, Corrine managed to barricade herself in the bathroom and raise an alarm. Darren Brown initially tried to deceive authorities, claiming her injuries were self-inflicted. He is now being prosecuted for deliberately attempting to end her life. Darren Brown had stepped down from his role on the Bridgend town council in September 2023.

Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

