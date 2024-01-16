Ex-Teacher Kandice Barber Banned from Profession Following Grooming Conviction

In a significant verdict that underscores the sanctity of the teacher-student relationship, Kandice Barber, a former school teacher, has received a permanent ban from the profession. The decision follows her conviction for grooming and engaging in sexual relations with a 15-year-old student. Despite proclaiming her innocence, Barber's behavior was deemed a severe violation of trust and an abuse of her position.

The Case That Shook the Educational World

Barber, 38, was previously sentenced to a prison term of six years and two months in 2021. She is also subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. At the time of the offenses, Barber was employed at Princes Risborough School in Buckinghamshire. During her illicit relationship with the student, she sent inappropriate and sexually suggestive messages, further breaching the boundaries of her professional role.

The gravity of the situation was compounded by the fact that Barber threatened the victim, aiming to suppress the disclosure of their interaction.

The case was handled by the Teaching Regulation Agency panel, led by Susanne Staab. The panel deemed Barber's conduct as egregious and harmful. The lack of remorse or insight into her behavior was particularly highlighted, painting a troubling portrait of a teacher who had lost her ethical compass.