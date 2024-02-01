Ex-Store Manager Arrested in Connection with Audacious Cash Saver Burglary

An audacious burglary that took place at the Cash Saver grocery store on 31st and Garnett in Tulsa has led to the arrest of a former store manager. The theft occurred on January 23rd, leaving the store with significant losses and raising questions about internal malfeasance.

Daring Heist Unraveled

Caught on surveillance video, the thieves used keys and security codes to infiltrate the store and gain access to a secure vault. From within the safe, they pilfered a substantial amount of cash. Adding a twist to this daring crime, the culprits carelessly left behind the keys used in the burglary.

A Trail Leading to an Insider

The Tulsa Police Department's (TPD) relentless investigation led them to Jonel Lewis, a former manager at the Cash Saver store. Lewis had severed ties with the store a few weeks prior to the burglary, following a domestic altercation that transpired on store premises. The keys discovered at the crime scene were found to match those in Lewis' possession, implicating him in the crime.

The Arrest

On January 31st, Tulsa police apprehended Lewis. During his arrest, detectives seized more than $3,000 in cash, a firearm, and an alarming amount of Promethazine, totaling over 5000 ml. Lewis faces charges of second-degree burglary. TPD announced that while Lewis is now in custody, the pursuit continues for two additional suspects believed to have played a part in this audacious burglary.