Ex-Stockbroker Pleads Guilty to Passport Fraud, Revealing a 40-Year-Old Identity Theft

A tale as old as time, but as shocking as ever, unfolded in Fresno, California, as Kenneth Laitman, a former New York stockbroker, pleaded guilty to passport fraud. The case that has gripped many revolves around Laitman's audacious identity theft of a deceased child, John Rodman, an act he committed over four decades ago.

Assuming a False Identity

Laitman, 79, moved to California in 1984, the year when the real John Rodman would have turned 38. Tragically, Rodman died at the tender age of four in 1950. Taking advantage of this tragic circumstance, Laitman seized the opportunity to craft a new life for himself. He assumed Rodman's identity, cloaking himself in a new persona and stepping into a life that was never his to live.

Under this stolen identity, Laitman managed to carve out an existence that was as ordinary as it was unlawful. He secured various forms of identification, found employment, opened bank accounts, and even manipulated the system to receive government benefits. For years, he lived this lie, duping everyone around him and leaving no stone unturned in his elaborate ruse.

Unmasking the Imposter

However, in 2014, Laitman's carefully constructed facade began to crumble. His downfall came when he attempted to renew his passport using Rodman's personal details. This sparked an investigation that led to the chilling discovery of his deception. Now, Laitman faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a hefty fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing is scheduled for the 29th of April.

The case was meticulously investigated by the Diplomatic Security Service, the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton is at the helm of this high-profile prosecution, seeking justice for an act that has left many stunned and questioning the security of their own identities.