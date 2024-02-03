Ex-soldier Faces Jail for Threatening Journalist Amid Child Porn Conviction

Philip McLernon, an ex-soldier with a checkered past, is staring down the barrel of a potential prison sentence for issuing a threatening message to a journalist on social media. This incident has occurred while McLernon is under a suspended prison sentence for a separate conviction related to the possession of child pornography, creating a complex legal situation.

In 2022, McLernon was handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of possessing category A images and videos that graphically depicted child sexual abuse. This discovery led to a personal fallout, with his wife choosing to sever ties after law enforcement unearthed the illicit content on his devices. McLernon's defense, which hinged on a brain injury he sustained in 2001, was dismissed by the presiding judge at his original trial.

A Threatening Tweet

Fast-forward to the present, and McLernon finds himself in legal hot water once again. This time, he has been handed a two-month jail term, suspended for one year, after issuing a menacing tweet to a journalist. The tweet, perceived as a potential physical threat, left the recipient understandably unnerved.

This new sequence of events has triggered a breach of his previously suspended sentence, necessitating that the case be referred to the Crown Court for potential additional action. McLernon has expressed regret over his actions and has been excused from mandatory community service due to ongoing health complications.

Once an Advocate

Before these legal troubles, McLernon was known for his advocacy work for ex-veterans and his participation in protests related to the Troubles in Northern Ireland. However, his recent actions have painted a target on his back, with loyalist campaigns launching efforts to force him out of Antrim. This campaign against him has included unsettling instances of graffiti and hoax bomb alerts directed at his residence.