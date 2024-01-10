Ex-Sokoto State Council Chairman Sells Official Vehicle for Family's Ransom

In a shocking turn of events, Alhaji Bello Bachaka, the erstwhile chairman of Gudu Local Government Council in Sokoto State, was compelled to sell his official vehicle to raise a ransom exceeding N4 million. This drastic measure was taken to secure the release of his wife and two children, victims of a gruesome abduction by bandits.

Detailed during his testimony before a judicial commission of enquiry established by the Sokoto State Government, it was revealed that the abduction occurred towards the twilight of Bachaka's tenure. Driven by desperation and a lack of immediate resources, he resorted to selling the monetized Toyota Hilux vehicle that had been part of his gratuity and severance allowances, totaling over N5 million.

The Negotiation and Release

Bachaka, in a bid to ensure the safe return of his family members, entered into negotiations with the kidnappers. The agreed ransom was delivered in Wurno Local Government Area, resulting in the release of his family.

In the aftermath of this harrowing incident, Bachaka has made a heartfelt appeal to the state government. Given his current predicament and the fact they had not received any retirement benefits or documentation to validate payments for the vehicles auctioned to them by the previous state administration, he urged the government for consideration and assistance.