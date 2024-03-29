Ex-School Bus Driver Sentenced to 9 Years for Cyberstalking New Hampshire Child

CONCORD, N.H. — In a disturbing breach of trust, former school bus driver Michael Chick, 40, from Eliot, Maine, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for cyberstalking and threatening an 8-year-old boy, a student on his bus route. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire announced the sentence on Thursday, highlighting the culmination of a case that has shocked the community and raised serious questions about the safety of children in environments meant to be secure.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Case

The case came to light in April 2022 when the parents of the victim grew suspicious of Chick's behavior towards their son. Investigations revealed that Chick had overstepped his boundaries as a bus driver, engaging in activities that ranged from giving the child secret cellphones to placing GPS trackers on his parents' cars. Chick's manipulation involved concocting stories about a fictitious organization named 'The Team,' threatening kidnapping and harm to coerce the child into compliance with his demands.

Legal Proceedings and Sentence

Advertisment

Chick pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking in February, with the court rejecting an initial plea deal for six years, ultimately agreeing to a nine-year prison sentence. This decision came after careful consideration of the severity of Chick's actions, which Judge Landya McCafferty described as causing 'unimaginable pain and fear' for the victim and his family. Following his prison term, Chick will undergo three years of supervised release, a measure intended to monitor and prevent any future threats to public safety.

Community Reaction and Implications

The sentencing of Michael Chick has sparked a broader discussion about the safety measures in place within school transportation systems and the importance of vigilance among parents and guardians. U.S. Attorney Jane Young's statement emphasized the bravery of the victim's family in bringing Chick's crimes to light, suggesting that this case could serve as a wake-up call to institutions responsible for child safety. The hope is that this sentence not only brings justice for the victim and his family but also serves as a deterrent to potential offenders.