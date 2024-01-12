Ex-‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas Arrested: DUI and the Reality TV Strain

Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star, Peter Thomas, fell afoul of the law on a Tuesday afternoon in Cobb County, Georgia. The ex-husband of reality TV star Cynthia Bailey was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and a slew of related offenses. The booking sheet detailed a litany of charges, including driving without a license, lack of proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane, expired/no tag, and a traffic control device violation.

Arrest and Bail

Thomas was taken into police custody and was released the same day after posting bail, set at a hefty $3,000. Despite the charges and the arrest, Thomas’ legal representatives have described the incident as a misunderstanding. However, the law has laid down conditions for his release. A judge has ordered that Thomas refrain from consuming alcohol and marijuana, submit to random drug and alcohol testing at his expense, and not to possess firearms.

A History of Legal Trouble

This incident is not the first instance of Thomas running afoul of the law. He was arrested in 2019 at Miami International Airport on a warrant from Louisiana for allegations of writing fraudulent checks. The check was reportedly for a talent agency, and Thomas claimed his checking account had been compromised at the time. He spent six days in jail for that incident, during which he reflected on the experience and his claustrophobia.

The Reality TV Strain

Thomas and Bailey, who joined ‘RHOA’ in 2010, announced their separation in 2016. Thomas later expressed that the show put a strain on their marriage and vehemently denied allegations of infidelity. He acknowledged that while reality TV offers great opportunities, it can also negatively impact relationships, especially when the foundation is weak.