Ex-Postal Clerk Pleads Guilty to Workers' Compensation Fraud

Johnnie Franklin Sullivan, Sr., a 73-year-old former mail processing clerk for the U.S. Postal Service from Mooresville, N.C., pleaded guilty to workers' compensation fraud in a courtroom in Charlotte, North Carolina. The case stemmed from Sullivan's fraudulent claims about his physical abilities following a work-related injury sustained in 2005.

Fraudulent Claims and Unjustified Benefits

After sustaining his injury, Sullivan began receiving workers' compensation benefits later that same year. As a requirement under the Federal Employees' Compensation Act (FECA), Sullivan was obligated to provide periodic reports detailing his physical condition to ensure the continuation of his benefits. Despite this, Sullivan made numerous false statements about his physical abilities, pretending to be substantially more restricted than he actually was. Relying on these false declarations, Sullivan unjustly received over $103,261 in benefits over the course of several years.

Social Media: A Double-edged Sword

Interestingly, a significant amount of evidence against Sullivan was drawn from his own social media posts. These showed him engaging in activities that contradicted his earlier claims of severe physical restrictions. He was seen traveling extensively, participating in physically demanding recreational activities, and even dancing - all while claiming to be too injured to work.

Accountability for Federal Fraud

U.S. Attorney Dena J. King emphasized the seriousness of Sullivan's actions, stressing the importance of holding individuals accountable who defraud federal programs designed to assist injured workers. Sullivan pleaded guilty to making a false report connected to federal compensation benefits and theft of government funds. Though he has been released on bond, a sentencing date is yet to be set. The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service, Office of the Inspector General (USPS OIG), and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth M. Smith.