Crime

Ex-Policeman John Moore Charged for Illegal Possession of Firearms

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Ex-Policeman John Moore Charged for Illegal Possession of Firearms

On a day that seemed ordinary, the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court witnessed an unusual turn of events. John Moore, a 23-year-old former police officer, found himself in the dock, facing serious charges. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the East La Penitence squatting area on December 30, 2023, where Moore was found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Caught in the Act

The former lawman was discovered with a Glock 40 pistol and an AR-15 rifle, both without proper licensing. Additionally, he had 19 live rounds of 233 ammunition and a spent shell of the same caliber. The startling discovery has led to Moore’s arrest and subsequent detention as the legal proceedings develop.

Tainted Badge

Moore’s arrest raises multiple questions about the integrity of the police force. His former colleagues now grapple with the irony of a man who once stood for upholding the law, now standing in a courtroom, accused of breaking it. This incident casts a long shadow on the force, stirring a fresh wave of scrutiny and skepticism.

Justice Awaits

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman remanded Moore after his court appearance, marking the beginning of what is likely to be a protracted legal battle. As the courts prepare to decide Moore’s fate, the case serves as a stark reminder of the thin line that separates law enforcers from lawbreakers, and the importance of maintaining that divide.

Ayesha Mumtaz

