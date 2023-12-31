Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen’s Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife’s Opposition

On December 13, 2023, a parole hearing was conducted for former police officer Lieutenant-Colonel Marius van der Westhuizen, convicted for the chilling murder of his three young children in 2006.

The Community Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) has elected to extend his profiling and assessments to June 2024, delaying any prospect of parole.

Murder as Punishment

Van der Westhuizen, who was the Vispol Commander at Claremont Police Station during the time of the crimes, had given his wife, Lieutenant-Colonel Charlotte van der Westhuizen, an ultimatum: choose between her profession and their family.

When she failed to concede, he committed the indescribable act of murdering their children, Antoinette, Marius, and Bianca, as a form of punishment.

Charlotte’s Appeal Against Parole

Charlotte, a high-ranking officer at the Provincial Office of the South African Police and a pivotal figure in Organisational Development Strategic Management, has opposed her ex-husband’s bid for parole.

She highlighted her emotional and psychological distress at the thought of potentially confronting him in the Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD).

Awaiting Further Assessment

The CSPB has mandated further profiling, assessments, and intervention for Van der Westhuizen before any consideration of his parole. His case will be revisited in June 2024.

Van der Westhuizen was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his heinous act, casting a long shadow over his potential reintegration into society.

