Crime

Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen’s Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife’s Opposition

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:40 am EST
Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen’s Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife’s Opposition

On December 13, 2023, a parole hearing was conducted for former police officer Lieutenant-Colonel Marius van der Westhuizen, convicted for the chilling murder of his three young children in 2006.

The Community Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) has elected to extend his profiling and assessments to June 2024, delaying any prospect of parole.

Murder as Punishment

Van der Westhuizen, who was the Vispol Commander at Claremont Police Station during the time of the crimes, had given his wife, Lieutenant-Colonel Charlotte van der Westhuizen, an ultimatum: choose between her profession and their family.

When she failed to concede, he committed the indescribable act of murdering their children, Antoinette, Marius, and Bianca, as a form of punishment.

Charlotte’s Appeal Against Parole

Charlotte, a high-ranking officer at the Provincial Office of the South African Police and a pivotal figure in Organisational Development Strategic Management, has opposed her ex-husband’s bid for parole.

She highlighted her emotional and psychological distress at the thought of potentially confronting him in the Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD).



Awaiting Further Assessment

The CSPB has mandated further profiling, assessments, and intervention for Van der Westhuizen before any consideration of his parole. His case will be revisited in June 2024.

Van der Westhuizen was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his heinous act, casting a long shadow over his potential reintegration into society.



0
Crime South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

