Ex-Police Officer James Riley Sentenced for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

Ex-Lancashire Police officer, James Riley, has been handed a 16-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of his former partner, Ellie Moxham, in a chilling episode of domestic violence that left her with persistent cognitive impairments. The attack took place on November 10, 2022, in a hotel room in Manchester, where Riley attempted to strangle Moxham and suffocate her with a plastic bag, leading to a hypoxic brain injury.

Riley’s Jealous Rage and Attempted Escape

The attack was triggered by Moxham texting her new partner, sparking a fit of jealous rage in Riley. Surveillance footage captured his subsequent bid to flee the scene, as he withdrew money and disposed of his mobile phone, in a futile attempt to evade capture. The evening of the attack had begun innocuously, with the ex-couple attending a Sigrid concert together, a plan made during happier times in their relationship.

Long-term Effects on Moxham

Moxham, a PhD student and lecturer at Lancaster University, has been left grappling with the long-term ramifications of the brutal assault. She now suffers from memory issues and cognitive fatigue, significantly altering her life. Despite Riley initially admitting to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder only in November, drawing out the legal proceedings and causing additional distress to Moxham.

Impact on Greater Manchester Police and Moxham’s Struggles

Greater Manchester Police’s Detective Sergeant Heidi Cullum highlighted the damaging professional impact of Riley’s actions. Moxham’s emotional turmoil and financial obstacles following the attack were laid bare in her victim impact statement to the court. She delineated Riley’s manipulative behavior and the financial strain she faced, given their jointly owned property. Moxham continues to undergo therapy for anxiety and nightmares, but with the support of her current partner, another academic, she is striving to overcome the shadow of that fateful night.