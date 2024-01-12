en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ex-Police Officer James Riley Sentenced for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Ex-Police Officer James Riley Sentenced for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

Ex-Lancashire Police officer, James Riley, has been handed a 16-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of his former partner, Ellie Moxham, in a chilling episode of domestic violence that left her with persistent cognitive impairments. The attack took place on November 10, 2022, in a hotel room in Manchester, where Riley attempted to strangle Moxham and suffocate her with a plastic bag, leading to a hypoxic brain injury.

Riley’s Jealous Rage and Attempted Escape

The attack was triggered by Moxham texting her new partner, sparking a fit of jealous rage in Riley. Surveillance footage captured his subsequent bid to flee the scene, as he withdrew money and disposed of his mobile phone, in a futile attempt to evade capture. The evening of the attack had begun innocuously, with the ex-couple attending a Sigrid concert together, a plan made during happier times in their relationship.

Long-term Effects on Moxham

Moxham, a PhD student and lecturer at Lancaster University, has been left grappling with the long-term ramifications of the brutal assault. She now suffers from memory issues and cognitive fatigue, significantly altering her life. Despite Riley initially admitting to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder only in November, drawing out the legal proceedings and causing additional distress to Moxham.

Impact on Greater Manchester Police and Moxham’s Struggles

Greater Manchester Police’s Detective Sergeant Heidi Cullum highlighted the damaging professional impact of Riley’s actions. Moxham’s emotional turmoil and financial obstacles following the attack were laid bare in her victim impact statement to the court. She delineated Riley’s manipulative behavior and the financial strain she faced, given their jointly owned property. Moxham continues to undergo therapy for anxiety and nightmares, but with the support of her current partner, another academic, she is striving to overcome the shadow of that fateful night.

0
Crime Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Charles County Detectives Arrest Two in Major Retail Theft Case
In a recent display of stringent law enforcement, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives apprehended two suspects believed to be a part of an organized retail theft ring. The duo, identified as Chawnniece Rickelle Mitchell, 25, and Gary Denali Goodridge, 26, were caught in the act as they allegedly attempted to steal over $10,000 worth of fragrances
Charles County Detectives Arrest Two in Major Retail Theft Case
La Crosse Man, Odell A. Thompson, Held on Domestic Violence Charges
4 mins ago
La Crosse Man, Odell A. Thompson, Held on Domestic Violence Charges
Brampton Social Worker Faces Sexual Assault and Public Indecency Charges
5 mins ago
Brampton Social Worker Faces Sexual Assault and Public Indecency Charges
Nine Women from Church Outreach Group Arrested in Mobile for Disorderly Conduct
2 mins ago
Nine Women from Church Outreach Group Arrested in Mobile for Disorderly Conduct
Urgent Search Underway for Missing 4-Year-Old Phenix Wilkerson in Alabama
3 mins ago
Urgent Search Underway for Missing 4-Year-Old Phenix Wilkerson in Alabama
Indiana Man Sentenced to 99 Years for Murder of Anchorage Teen
4 mins ago
Indiana Man Sentenced to 99 Years for Murder of Anchorage Teen
Latest Headlines
World News
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
56 seconds
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
1 min
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
1 min
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
3 mins
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
3 mins
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community
3 mins
Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
3 mins
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
4 mins
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
4 mins
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app