Ex-Officials from Bellwood Antis School District Charged Amidst Allegations of Failing to Protect Students

In a recent development in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Michelle Henry has officially announced charges against two ex-officials from the Bellwood Antis School District. The charges stem from their alleged failure to safeguard students during ongoing investigations of sexual assault allegations against a former junior high wrestling coach. The implicated coach, Ryan Blazier, had already been convicted and sentenced to prison for sexual assault in June 2023.

Charges Against School District Officials

The charges are now being levied against Charles Burch, the former athletic director of the school, and Timothy Andrekovich, the school’s erstwhile head varsity wrestling coach. Burch is accused of witness intimidation, with allegations stating that he threatened a student victim in an attempt to dissuade them from reporting the abuse. On the other hand, Andrekovich is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children. His charges stem from his supposed failure to enforce a safety plan designed to limit Blazier’s interaction with students during the investigation into his alleged sexual assaults.

Arraignment and Bail

Both Burch and Andrekovich have been arraigned, and bail has been set at $50,000 unsecured each. The charges laid bare a severe violation of trust by these school district employees, which has sent shockwaves through the community.

Attorney General’s Stand

Attorney General Henry has taken a firm stance on the issue, underscoring her office’s dedication to protecting children and holding individuals who enable abuse accountable. She emphasized the need for stringent action against such cases and encouraged anyone with information about child predators to contact authorities. This move marks a significant step in ensuring the safety of students and reinforcing the accountability of those in positions of power within the education system.