Crime

Ex-NRA CFO Testifies to Receiving $30K Monthly Payments Post-Resignation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Ex-NRA CFO Testifies to Receiving $30K Monthly Payments Post-Resignation

In an unfolding saga of financial irregularities, Woody Phillips, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of the National Rifle Association (NRA), has testified that he received a substantial consulting payment of $30,000 per month following his resignation. This revelation, part of ongoing legal scrutiny into the NRA’s financial practices, has stirred up a storm, raising questions about the legitimacy of these payments and hinting at possible misuse of funds within the organization.

The Unveiling of a Lucrative Consulting Arrangement

Phillips served as the NRA’s CFO from 1992 to 2018. During his testimony, he revealed that after his retirement, he was paid $30,000 per month for providing consulting services to the gun-rights group. The arrangement entailed a five-year contract, under which he was required to maintain relationships with significant donors and coordinate with former colleagues. However, there were months in which his communication with his successor or the NRA’s CEO, Wayne LaPierre, was minimal.

An Alleged Spurious Contract

In addition to the consulting payments, the former CFO’s testimony also brought to light a separate financial arrangement involving a contract granted to a company owned by his former girlfriend. The value of this contract was a staggering $1.36 million. The details of this contract have incited further speculation about the misuse of funds within the NRA.

Legal Scrutiny and Implications

The revealing testimony was part of a civil trial against the NRA, where the former CFO and other defendants are facing allegations of violating nonprofit laws and misusing the organization’s charitable assets for personal use. Initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the trial is still ongoing. The revelations have cast a harsh light on the NRA’s financial practices and governance, making it a focal point for legal and public scrutiny.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

