Crime

Ex-Navy Officer Sentenced for Espionage: A Blow to U.S. National Security

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Ex-Navy Officer Sentenced for Espionage: A Blow to U.S. National Security

In a significant development highlighting national security concerns, a former U.S. Navy petty officer, Wenheng Zhao, has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison. The sentencing follows Zhao’s admission of guilt in exchanging sensitive military information for bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer. Prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the case underscores the severity of breaching national security.

Fall from Grace

Wenheng Zhao, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in China, once enjoyed the trust accorded to him by his role in the U.S. Navy. His fall from grace began when he accepted 14 separate bribe payments, totaling over $14,000 from a Chinese intelligence officer. In return, he transmitted non-public information, including documents marked as controlled unclassified information, U.S. Navy operational security information, and even photographs and videos of restricted areas on Naval Base Ventura County and San Clemente Island.

An Act of Betrayal

Zhao’s actions were more than a breach of protocol. His betrayal extended to selling classified details of U.S. military exercises, including diagrams and blueprints for a radar system installed on a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan. The information he divulged had the potential to compromise the U.S. Navy’s operational security, military trainings, and critical infrastructure, posing a significant threat to national security.

A Strong Message

The sentencing of Wenheng Zhao sends a powerful message to personnel considering similar activities. His 27-month prison sentence and $5,500 fine serve as a stern reminder of the consequences of such actions. The case reinforces the importance of safeguarding classified and sensitive information and the U.S.’s commitment to prosecuting espionage. The FBI’s National Security Branch stated that Zhao’s sentencing demonstrates China’s inability to prevent the FBI and its partners from apprehending and prosecuting the spies China recruits.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

