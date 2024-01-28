Ex-MLA's Brother Shot Dead in Vaishali, Bihar: Investigation Underway

In a disturbing event in Vaishali district, Bihar, an act of violence escalated tragically as Mukesh Kumar Sah, aged 40, was gunned down in broad daylight by unidentified assailants. Mukesh, the brother of former Lalganj MLA Rajkumar Sah and current chairman of Lalganj Nagar Panchayat, Kanchan Kumar Sah, was fatally shot while he was at the office of a former mukhiya in Lalganj.

Details of the Incident

The attack was carried out by four individuals on motorcycles, who unleashed a hail of at least 12 bullets into Mukesh, leading to his immediate death. The incident took place near Maharana Pratap Chowk, under the jurisdiction of the Lalganj police station. Following the attack, Mukesh was swiftly transported to a private hospital in Hajipur, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation Underway

The Superintendent of Police for Vaishali, Ravi Ranjan Kumar, reported that a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the perpetrators. The investigation includes the examination of CCTV footage to help identify and capture the assailants. Around a dozen empty cartridges were recovered from the crime scene, corroborating the brutal nature of the attack.

Possible Motives

While the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, there are suspicions that it may be linked to a conspiracy related to the murder of Dalit leader Rakesh Paswan. The police are rigorously investigating the case, and further developments are awaited.