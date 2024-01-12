Ex-Miami-Dade School Board Member Navarro Faces Charges for Misusing District Funds

Former Miami-Dade County School Board member, Lubby Navarro, has been hit with charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud, following allegations of unauthorized use of over $100,000 in district-issued credit cards for personal expenses. Unveiled in a 91-page arrest affidavit, the purchases, which occurred between January and December 2022, included a variety of items such as Apple products, home appliances, and gift cards, in addition to vacations.

An Illustrious Career Tainted

Navarro, who commenced her journey with Miami-Dade Public Schools in 2002, assumed various roles before her appointment to the school board in 2015. She was subsequently elected in the 2016 and 2020 elections. However, her tenure ended abruptly with her resignation on December 30, 2022. Presently, Navarro is associated with Memorial Healthcare Systems and the Jorge Mas Canosa Freedom Foundation.

The Unraveling of a Financial Scandal

Concerns about Navarro’s financial dealings surfaced post-resignation when administrators detected irregular activity on her district-issued credit cards. This discovery triggered an investigation, eventually leading to her arrest. Currently held on a $2 million bond, Navarro faces a potential prison sentence ranging from three to a maximum of 55 years, if convicted.

Collaboration and Policy Revisions

In the wake of these allegations, Miami-Dade County Public Schools pledged full cooperation with law enforcement. Concurrently, the district’s Inspector General, Felix Jimenez, is proactively working to revise and strengthen policies regarding credit card usage by school board members, aiming to prevent any future misuse.