en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ex-Miami-Dade School Board Member Navarro Faces Charges for Misusing District Funds

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Ex-Miami-Dade School Board Member Navarro Faces Charges for Misusing District Funds

Former Miami-Dade County School Board member, Lubby Navarro, has been hit with charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud, following allegations of unauthorized use of over $100,000 in district-issued credit cards for personal expenses. Unveiled in a 91-page arrest affidavit, the purchases, which occurred between January and December 2022, included a variety of items such as Apple products, home appliances, and gift cards, in addition to vacations.

An Illustrious Career Tainted

Navarro, who commenced her journey with Miami-Dade Public Schools in 2002, assumed various roles before her appointment to the school board in 2015. She was subsequently elected in the 2016 and 2020 elections. However, her tenure ended abruptly with her resignation on December 30, 2022. Presently, Navarro is associated with Memorial Healthcare Systems and the Jorge Mas Canosa Freedom Foundation.

The Unraveling of a Financial Scandal

Concerns about Navarro’s financial dealings surfaced post-resignation when administrators detected irregular activity on her district-issued credit cards. This discovery triggered an investigation, eventually leading to her arrest. Currently held on a $2 million bond, Navarro faces a potential prison sentence ranging from three to a maximum of 55 years, if convicted.

Collaboration and Policy Revisions

In the wake of these allegations, Miami-Dade County Public Schools pledged full cooperation with law enforcement. Concurrently, the district’s Inspector General, Felix Jimenez, is proactively working to revise and strengthen policies regarding credit card usage by school board members, aiming to prevent any future misuse.

0
Crime Education United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Blood and DNA Evidence Take Centre Stage in Deborah Belyea’s Murder Trial
On the fourth day of the high profile trial involving Deborah Belyea, charged with second-degree murder, the courtroom echoed with the chilling testimonies of RCMP officers. Their accounts painted a clear and grim picture of the crime scene in Piapot, Saskatchewan, where Alfred Belyea, a well-known Cypress county councillor, met his untimely end in October
Blood and DNA Evidence Take Centre Stage in Deborah Belyea’s Murder Trial
Dwejra's Picnic Benches Stolen, Vandalism Strikes Again
10 mins ago
Dwejra's Picnic Benches Stolen, Vandalism Strikes Again
Crosscode Inc. Ex-Head Accused of $10 Million Fraud: A Silicon Valley Scandal
11 mins ago
Crosscode Inc. Ex-Head Accused of $10 Million Fraud: A Silicon Valley Scandal
Missing Springfield Boy, Tydus Vang, Found Safe
6 mins ago
Missing Springfield Boy, Tydus Vang, Found Safe
Highland Airbnb Property Devastated by Tenant's Puppy Selling Operation
7 mins ago
Highland Airbnb Property Devastated by Tenant's Puppy Selling Operation
Montgomery County Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Ethiopian Restaurant, Offers Reward for Information
8 mins ago
Montgomery County Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Ethiopian Restaurant, Offers Reward for Information
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
15 seconds
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
2 mins
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
2 mins
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
2 mins
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
3 mins
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
4 mins
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
4 mins
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
5 mins
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
Caretaker Minister Calls for Justice for May 9 Incidents, Offers Resignation in Solidarity
5 mins
Caretaker Minister Calls for Justice for May 9 Incidents, Offers Resignation in Solidarity
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app