Ex-Marine Sentenced for Wife's Murder: A Grim Reflection of Rising Homicide Rates Among Pregnant Women

Michael Owen, a former U.S. Marine from Long Island, New York, has been condemned to 25 years to life in prison for the horrifying murder of his estranged pregnant wife, Kelly Owen, committed in 2020. Owen's conviction comes in the wake of a case that has left a chilling mark on society, illuminating a disturbing trend where homicide has become the leading cause of death for pregnant women in the United States.

A Motive Rooted in Selfishness

Prosecutors argued that Michael Owen's heinous act was driven by his desire to avoid both the birth of his child and the financial responsibility that comes with providing for a newborn's health insurance. Despite these damning allegations and the subsequent conviction, Owen and his attorney, Joseph Hanshe, persistently maintain his innocence.

Unraveling a Tragic Incident

Kelly Owen was discovered lifeless by her parents after she failed to show up for work. The cause of death was asphyxiation, a result of strangulation. The DNA evidence found on Kelly's neck further incriminated Michael Owen, strengthening the case against him and leading to his conviction.

The Echo of an Appeal

Despite the mountainous evidence against him, Michael Owen, alongside his attorney Joseph Hanshe, has filed an appeal against the conviction. The outcome of this appeal is awaited with baited breath, as it could potentially shift the narrative of this gruesome incident.

Homicide: A Grim Reaper of Pregnant Women

The murder of Kelly Owen underscores a horrifying reality: the rise of homicide as the leading cause of death among pregnant women in the United States, often linked to intimate partner violence. This alarming trend is a stark reminder of the dire need for societal change and intervention to protect the most vulnerable.