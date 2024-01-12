Ex-Latitude 360 CEO Brent Brown Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud

Brent Brown, the erstwhile CEO of Latitude 360, has admitted guilt to a charge of payroll tax fraud, as revealed by a federal plea agreement. Initially indicted on 17 counts of failing to pay over payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Brown had earlier entered a not-guilty plea.

Charges for Payroll Tax Fraud

The allegations tie to four businesses operating under Latitude 360, all under Brown’s control, where he had sole authority over business funds. These subsidiaries were obliged to withhold taxes from employee wages, including federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) taxes. Despite filing accurate quarterly tax returns, these subsidiaries did not fully remit the requisite taxes to the IRS. Brown confessed to defaulting on payments of over $146,819 in taxes for the fourth quarter of 2015 from Latitude 360 Jacksonville LLC.

The Road to Guilt Admission

This admission of guilt follows years of the case’s tracking by Action News Jax, initiated in January 2016 when the Jacksonville location of Latitude 360 abruptly shut down. Now, Brown stares at a maximum penalty of five years behind bars, a hefty fine of $250,000, a three-year term of supervised release, and the obligation to pay restitution that totals over a staggering $3.8 million for unpaid taxes from all four business locations.

What Lies Ahead for Brent Brown

At the time of his sentencing, Brown plans to present arguments for a lesser tax loss. No official date for sentencing has been set as of yet. This case serves as a stark reminder of the severe consequences of tax fraud and the relentless pursuit of justice by federal authorities.