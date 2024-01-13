en English
Crime

Ex-Karnataka CM Demands SIT Probe into State’s Rising Gang Rape Incidents

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Ex-Karnataka CM Demands SIT Probe into State's Rising Gang Rape Incidents

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, has called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alarming rise of gang rape incidents in the state. The call comes as part of a broader critique of the incumbent government’s failure to curb violence against women, particularly in rural areas of the state. As a step towards justice for victims of sexual assault, Bommai’s demand underscores the urgency for effective law enforcement in a state grappling with a surge in crime rates.

Increasing Crime Against Women

During a press conference, Bommai shed light on several cases of sexual assault, pointing to the inadequacies of the local police in delivering justice. A notable instance was the recent assault on an interfaith couple in Haveri district, where only a partial number of arrests have been made. The incident, involving the brutal attack and gang rape of a woman by seven men, was recorded and subsequently went viral on social media. This case, among others, has laid bare the increased vulnerability of women in the state, particularly in areas like Bengaluru where incidents of rape, extortion, and violence have seen a 30% surge.

Government’s Silence and ‘Jungle Raj’

Bommai critiqued the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, for his silence on the escalating crime rates, a concerning issue that the government seems to be sidelining. The former CM went on to label the state’s current situation as ‘Jungle Raj’, a term indicating a state of lawlessness. In a further indictment of the government, Bommai pointed to the illegal arrests and the disconcerting silence over the sexual assault of a minor and a woman from a minority community.

Call for SIT and Stronger Law Enforcement

Bommai’s call for an SIT inquiry is more than just a demand for justice—it is a call for rigorous law enforcement and a critical review of the government’s approach towards safety and protection of women. The BJP leader assured that the party’s priority is the safety of women and emphasized the need for immediate registration of such cases. With the arrest of only four suspects out of seven involved in the Haveri case, the demand for a special investigative team headed by a senior officer is more pressing than ever before.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

