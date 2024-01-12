Ex-Jersey Mike’s Employee Arrested in Dual Township Burglary Attempt

In the early morning hours of December 16, 2023, Jersey Mike’s, a popular sandwich chain in Wall Township, New Jersey, became the target of a burglary attempt. The incident sparked an investigation led by Detective Zach Honecker of the Wall Township Police Department. The probe revealed a shocking connection to a similar attempt at another Jersey Mike’s location in Ocean Township. The suspect, later identified as Jacob Long, was a former employee of both establishments. The 25-year-old native of Oakhurst found himself in the crosshairs of an interdepartmental investigatory effort, culminating in his arrest and incarceration at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Unraveling a Chain of Events

On the morning of the incident, the Wall Township Police Department received a call about a potential break-in at the Jersey Mike’s outlet on State Highway 35. Detective Zach Honecker was assigned to the case. During the investigation, Detective Honecker found striking similarities between this incident and another attempted burglary at an Ocean Township Jersey Mike’s. This revelation led to a joint effort between the Wall and Ocean Township Police Departments.

From Employee to Suspect

Jacob Long, a former employee at both implicated Jersey Mike’s locations, soon emerged as the primary suspect. The 25-year-old Oakhurst resident’s familiarity with the establishments and their operations raised suspicion. After an intensive investigation and the discovery of substantial evidence, Long was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and attempted burglary.

A Joint Triumph in Law Enforcement

The successful apprehension of Long is a testament to the collaboration between the Wall Township and Ocean Township Police Departments. Their combined efforts ensured a swift resolution to the investigation, leading to Long’s incarceration at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. As the case continues to unfold, the residents of Wall and Ocean Townships sleep a little safer, knowing that their local law enforcement agencies are ever-vigilant in their pursuit of justice.