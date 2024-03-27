Ex-Jaguars Employee Sentenced to 220 Years for Child Abuse Material, Hacking Stadium Scoreboard

Samuel Arthur Thompson, a former Jacksonville Jaguars contractor, has been handed a staggering 220-year federal prison sentence for producing child sexual abuse material and hacking into the team's stadium scoreboard. Employed initially to consult on the video board network, Thompson's criminal activities came to light following an FBI raid on his home, uncovering thousands of illicit images and videos.

Background and Discovery

Thompson's journey from a trusted contractor to a convicted felon began when the Jaguars discovered his past as a registered sex offender, leading to the non-renewal of his contract in 2018. However, before his departure, Thompson installed remote access software on a spare server within the Jaguars’ server room, enabling him to disrupt the jumbotron's operation during games. It wasn't until the Jaguars traced network anomalies back to Thompson's residence that the extent of his crimes began to unravel.

The Raid and Its Revelations

In a dramatic turn, the FBI's 2019 raid at Thompson's home not only implicated him in the scoreboard hacking but also exposed his more heinous offenses. Agents discovered a trove of child sexual abuse material, including content produced by Thompson, leading to a broad array of charges. This incident underscores the dual nature of Thompson's criminal conduct, combining cybercrime with the egregious exploitation of children.

Legal Consequences and Broader Implications

Thompson's conviction on multiple counts, including the production and possession of child sexual abuse material and unauthorized computer access, resulted in his 220-year sentence. This case highlights the intersection of technology and crime, raising questions about stadium security, the effectiveness of background checks, and the challenges of monitoring registered sex offenders. As Thompson begins his long sentence, the community and the Jacksonville Jaguars are left to grapple with the ramifications of his actions.