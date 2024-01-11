en English
Crime

Ex-IT Company Owner Fined for Fraudulent Claims Under Socso’s Incentive Programme

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
In a recent ruling by the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur, S. Kamala Segaran, a former IT training company owner, has been handed a RM13,000 fine for his part in a fraudulent scheme aimed at exploiting the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 programme. The programme, managed by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), provides incentives to businesses, a lifeline that Kamala Segaran attempted to illicitly claim using falsified documents.

The Deception Unraveled

Standing before the court, 48-year-old Kamala Segaran pleaded guilty to using three counterfeit Employee Verification Forms for his company, Tech Train Consultancy. These forms, key to securing the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 incentives, falsely claimed the association of three individuals who had no connection to the company. The fraudulent claims, which transpired at Wisma Perkeso between June and December 2021, were intended to siphon off a total of RM9,500 from the programme.

Steep Consequences

The charges brought against Kamala Segaran fall under Section 471 of the Penal Code, with the attached penalties outlined in Section 465. If he fails to pay the fine, he faces a daunting prospect of three months in prison. The penalties extend to up to two years in prison, a hefty fine, or a combination of both, demonstrating the gravity of the offences.

A Plea for Leniency

As the case unfolded, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s prosecuting officer called for a significant punishment, arguing it would serve as a deterrent to others who might consider similar fraudulent actions. On the other side, the defense made a plea for a lighter fine, highlighting Kamala Segaran’s responsibilities as a single father and primary caregiver for his six-year-old child and elderly parents. The case serves as a stark reminder of the severe consequences of fraudulent actions, even as it raises questions about the vulnerabilities of incentive programmes like Penjana Kerjaya 2.0.

Crime Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

