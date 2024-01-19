Ex-IcomTech CEO Sentenced to Five Years in Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme

Former IcomTech CEO, Marco Ochoa, has been sentenced to five years in prison, following his guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme. The sentencing came from Judge Jennifer Rochon in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and includes a forfeiture of $914,000. Required to surrender on March 19 to commence his sentence, Ochoa will then face two years of supervised release.

The Rise and Fall of IcomTech

Ochoa's leadership at IcomTech spanned from 2018 to 2019, a period marked by the company's operation of the Ponzi scheme. Promising daily returns on investment products, the company deceived a multitude of investors who subsequently found themselves unable to withdraw their invested funds. The Justice Department leveled charges against Ochoa and other executives of IcomTech in November 2022, approximately three years post the company's collapse.

The Role of Ochoa in the Ponzi Scheme

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams underscored Ochoa's role in escalating the size of the company and consequently, the number of victims caught in the fraudulent scheme. Despite Ochoa's plea for no jail time, the court denied his request, ordering him to serve his sentence and forfeit the associated sum.

The Aftermath of the Scheme

The courtroom bore witness to an emotional scene, with more than a dozen family members of Ochoa present at the sentencing. This ruling follows another guilty plea from co-defendant David Carmona, who was also implicated in the Ponzi scheme and is awaiting trial. The fate of Ochoa and the impending trial of Carmona serve as sobering reminders of the consequences of fraudulent financial schemes, particularly in the realm of cryptocurrency.