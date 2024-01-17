Ex-Howard College Officer Bryan Stokes Arrested on Child Indecency Charges

Former Howard College administrator, Bryan Christopher Stokes, has been apprehended by the Big Spring Police Department on charges of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. The arrest, executed on January 4, 2024, on the grounds of a warrant, is related to an alleged incident from June 2023.

Stokes' Career and Resignation

Bryan Christopher Stokes, who once held the role of chief institutional effectiveness officer at Howard College, had also been elected as a trustee for District 6 of the Big Spring Independent School District (ISD) in May 2022. However, he tendered his resignation from the trustee position on December 1, 2023. In the aftermath of his resignation, it was reported that his vacated seat would remain unoccupied until the forthcoming school board election, scheduled for May.

Immediate Aftermath and Bond

Upon his arrest, Stokes was granted release on the same day after posting a $250,000 bond. Howard College, in a statement, affirmed that Stokes would not have any further association with the institution. The details of the investigation related to the alleged crime have not yet been made publicly accessible, and there has been no release of Stokes' mugshot.

Media and Public Response

NewsWest 9, a local news outlet, is currently seeking access to documents pertinent to the alleged crime. As the case unfolds, the public remains watchful, awaiting further disclosures about the case and its implications for both the educational institution and the community at large.