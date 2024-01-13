Ex-Hartford Police Officer Charged with Larceny at Bear’s Smokehouse

In a shocking development, Tishay Johnson Sr., a former officer of the Hartford Police Department, has been taken into custody on charges of first-degree larceny. Johnson is accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 from Bear’s Smokehouse in Windsor, where he had been employed as the general manager following his termination from the police force in 2015.

Manipulation of Timecards

According to court documents, Johnson is said to have manipulated the timecards of his son and daughter, grossly overstating their work hours between 2020 and 2022. The overstatement of hours resulted in the issuance of payroll checks far exceeding the actual hours worked by his children.

Transfer of Funds

Upon the issuance of these inflated payroll checks, Johnson would allegedly transfer a significant portion of the funds from his children’s accounts into his own. This systematic and calculated manipulation is believed to have allowed Johnson to amass a sum close to $50,000 over the said period.

Arrest and Upcoming Court Appearance

Johnson’s arrest came into effect on January 3. Now facing charges of first-degree larceny, he is scheduled to make his court appearance on January 17. This case of embezzlement has sent shockwaves through the community, as a former law enforcement officer stands accused of a significant breach of trust and integrity.