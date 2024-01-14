en English
Crime

Ex-Guard Accused of Fatally Striking Man with Vehicle in Albuquerque

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Ex-Guard Accused of Fatally Striking Man with Vehicle in Albuquerque

In a chilling incident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a former Metropolitan Detention Center guard, Christopher Facey, stands accused of using his vehicle as a lethal weapon. The victim, Guadalupe Maldonado, was struck down on a fateful Friday night, leading to a tangled web of infidelity, violence, and death.

Facey’s Storied Past

Facey is not new to allegations of violence. In 2016, he faced charges of assaulting an inmate, resulting in a six-month probationary period. In 2021, a girlfriend accused him of imprisonment and battery. These past incidents now cast a longer shadow as Facey faces a graver accusation – that of second-degree murder.

A Deadly Confrontation

The tragic event transpired after Facey met with Maldonado’s wife, with whom he had been having an extramarital affair. Maldonado confronted the pair in the parking lot. Heeding Maldonado’s wife’s instructions to leave, Facey began to drive away. However, as he did so, he struck Maldonado, who was standing in front of the vehicle with his hands raised in a futile gesture of protest. Maldonado was rushed to the hospital, but his injuries proved fatal.

An Arrest and Charges

Facey was arrested the following morning, with evidence found at the scene – including blood and personal items – tying him to the incident. He now faces charges of second-degree murder and other related offenses. The Metropolitan Detention Center, where Facey was previously employed, has issued a statement regarding the incident, the specifics of which have yet to be disclosed.

The area where the deadly confrontation took place is reportedly known for remnants of violence, including blood-stained clothing, according to a local resident. Yet, the murder of Guadalupe Maldonado marks a new level of dread for the community, bringing to light the lethal consequences of a tangled web of infidelity and anger, with a former law enforcement official at its center.

0
Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

