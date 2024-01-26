Ex-General Manager Faces Indictment for Misappropriation in Lawrence County, TN

In a stunning revelation, Bradley Lee, the ex-General Manager of the Leoma Utility District in Lawrence County, Tennessee, has been indicted on a slew of charges. The indictments come after two separate probes conducted by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office unearthed Lee's misappropriation of substantial funds.

Uncovering Misappropriation at Leoma Utility District

The first investigation shed light on Lee's illicit activities between December 2020 and December 2022. It was found that he misappropriated a total of $7,944.08 from the Leoma Utility District. Lee's modus operandi involved using the district's funds for personal purchases on Amazon and automobile-related items. He also exploited petty cash to feed his personal interests.

But Lee's cunning did not end there. To mask his actions, he fabricated invoices and served up bogus explanations for his expenditures.

Center Point Volunteer Fire Department: Another Victim

The second probe by the Comptroller's Office exposed another set of Lee's fraudulent activities – this time at the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department (CPVFD). Here, Lee misappropriated a sum of $1,134.56. He exploited a CPVFD fuel card to purchase fuel for his personal vehicle, cleverly evading taxes on these transactions. Lee has since repaid CPVFD for his personal purchases.

Indictment and Charges

Following these damning findings, the Lawrence County Grand Jury indicted Lee on multiple charges. These include theft over $1,000, theft of property over $2,500, computer crimes, criminal simulation, and official misconduct.

Reflecting on these events, the Comptroller's Office stressed the importance of reporting dubious conduct and maintaining meticulous documentation for all transactions. This case underscores the significance of stringent checks and balances in public offices and the dire consequences of their absence.