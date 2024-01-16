Ex-Gautier City Employee Sentenced in Embezzlement Case

In a startling revelation of deceit and corruption within the city administration of Gautier, Alicia Shay Landaverde, a former city employee, has been sentenced to two years of house arrest for embezzling $8,514 from the city coffers. The 40-year-old customer representative pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement and making false statements in January 2024.

The Embezzlement Scheme

The investigation conducted by the state auditor's office unveiled Landaverde's scheme of pocketing late fees due to the city. She manipulated paperwork, creating an intricate web of false information to veil her actions. In a stern verdict, Judge Calvin Taylor ordered Landaverde to pay fines, restitution, and investigative costs, which collectively amount to over $6,000.

The Broader Picture of Corruption

However, Landaverde’s case is not a solitary instance of embezzlement in Gautier. Eric Eugene Maye, a former Gautier and Moss Point police officer, also pleaded guilty to embezzlement in an unrelated case. Accused of misusing a city-issued gas card and stealing money from an arrested individual, Maye was sentenced to five years of house arrest and post-release supervision.

Crackdown on Public Fraud

These cases are part of a broader effort by state authorities to safeguard taxpayer dollars. The state auditor, Shad White, has expressed a strong commitment to investigating public fraud. The revelation of corruption within the public service, as exemplified by the cases of Landaverde and Maye, underscores the necessity of this commitment.