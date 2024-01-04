Ex-Felon Pleads Guilty to Shooting at Golden West College, Accepts Plea Deal

On a quiet July afternoon, the tranquility of Golden West College was disrupted with a loud gunshot, the echoes of which resonated across the campus, leaving the community in a state of shock. Talon Brunelle, a 25-year-old from Huntington Beach with a former felony conviction, admitted to causing this disturbance in a shocking act of gross negligence.

Brunelle’s Arrest and the Evidence

On July 19, the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the community college around 2:30 p.m. A witness reported seeing a suspicious individual discharging a firearm into the air. Just two days later, on July 21, the police received another call about an unsettling presence of a man with a gun in a parking structure on Edinger Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they identified Brunelle as the suspect, his description matching that of the individual involved in the earlier shooting.

Upon arresting Brunelle, they discovered a firearm and additional evidence, strengthening the link between him and the campus shooting.

The Plea Deal and Sentencing

In a subsequent court appearance, Brunelle pleaded guilty to the charge of grossly negligent discharge of a firearm. As per the plea agreement with prosecutors, he will avoid a 90-day jail sentence by enrolling in a 90-day residential treatment program and serving two years of probation. He has already served 28 days in custody. Orange County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Roberts also ordered him to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from the college.

As part of the plea deal, charges of possessing a loaded gun on a college campus and possession of a firearm by a felon were also dismissed. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in seemingly safe spaces and the importance of vigilant community members in ensuring safety.