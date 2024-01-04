en English
Crime

Ex-Felon Pleads Guilty to Shooting at Golden West College, Accepts Plea Deal

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
On a quiet July afternoon, the tranquility of Golden West College was disrupted with a loud gunshot, the echoes of which resonated across the campus, leaving the community in a state of shock. Talon Brunelle, a 25-year-old from Huntington Beach with a former felony conviction, admitted to causing this disturbance in a shocking act of gross negligence.

Brunelle’s Arrest and the Evidence

On July 19, the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the community college around 2:30 p.m. A witness reported seeing a suspicious individual discharging a firearm into the air. Just two days later, on July 21, the police received another call about an unsettling presence of a man with a gun in a parking structure on Edinger Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they identified Brunelle as the suspect, his description matching that of the individual involved in the earlier shooting.

Upon arresting Brunelle, they discovered a firearm and additional evidence, strengthening the link between him and the campus shooting.

The Plea Deal and Sentencing

In a subsequent court appearance, Brunelle pleaded guilty to the charge of grossly negligent discharge of a firearm. As per the plea agreement with prosecutors, he will avoid a 90-day jail sentence by enrolling in a 90-day residential treatment program and serving two years of probation. He has already served 28 days in custody. Orange County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Roberts also ordered him to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from the college.

As part of the plea deal, charges of possessing a loaded gun on a college campus and possession of a firearm by a felon were also dismissed. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in seemingly safe spaces and the importance of vigilant community members in ensuring safety.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

