Ex-FAS Official Rikram Singh Jailed Over Fraudulent Supply Contracts

In a case that has rocked Singapore's footballing world, former senior official of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh, has been sentenced to a 55-week jail term. The sentence was handed down in response to Rikram's abuse of his position, using it to grant supply contracts to companies he or his wife owned, thereby manipulating the FAS into paying out SGD 609,380 (approximately USD 456,000).

Advertisment

Profit and Punishment

As a result of Rikram's illicit actions, he and his wife, Asya Kirin Kames, reaped a substantial profit of SGD 127,896 (around USD 82,121). However, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) swiftly intervened, confiscating the ill-gotten gains, which are now destined to be returned to their rightful owner, the FAS. Rikram, 43, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of cheating on January 3, with a total of 30 additional charges taken into consideration during his sentencing process.

Charges Against Wife Dropped

Advertisment

Rikram's wife, Asya Kirin Kames, 36, was initially embroiled in the scandal, facing a total of 46 charges related to cheating. However, in a surprising twist on January 16, all charges against her were dropped, and she received a discharge amounting to an acquittal. This means that she cannot be retried for the same offenses, effectively clearing her name. The reasons behind the dismissal of charges against Asya have not been publicly disclosed in court.

Implications for Singapore's Football Association

This case represents a significant blow to the credibility and integrity of the FAS, raising questions about its internal oversight and the safeguards it has in place to prevent such instances of corruption. It serves as a stern reminder that transparency and integrity are paramount in the world of sports administration, and that those who seek personal gain at the expense of the organizations they serve will be held accountable.