Ex-DSS Director Reverses Stance on Ransom following Kidnapping

Mike Ejiofor, a former director of Nigeria's Department of State Services (DSS), has publicly reversed his stance on the contentious issue of ransom payments in the wake of his own kidnapping experience. The former security chief, who had previously been a staunch opponent of such transactions, has acknowledged the heart-wrenching desperation that drives families to secure the release of their loved ones, even in the face of official admonishments from the government and security agencies.

Mr. Ejiofor's change of heart is not merely a personal epiphany, but a stark reflection of the precarious situation unfolding in Nigeria. The escalating spate of kidnappings has been linked to the country's economic adversity. Ejiofor suggests that the dearth of cash in homes coupled with the risk of arrest for other criminal activities have transformed kidnapping for ransom into a seemingly 'lucrative industry'.

Ransom Payment: A Necessary Evil?

While the government strongly discourages ransom payments, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. Families, often gripped by fear and impatience, tend to prioritize the safety of their captive kin over official directives.

Ejiofor proposes a novel approach where the government could supervise ransom payments to gather crucial intelligence that could potentially lead to the capture of kidnappers. He cites an instance where marked money facilitated arrests, hinting at the practicality of this strategy.

Ejiofor's comments emerge against the backdrop of a nation grappling with a growing kidnapping crisis, including the recent abduction and subsequent release of school children and teachers in Ekiti state. As Nigeria confronts this challenge, one can only hope that the voices of those who have endured the horror of kidnapping, like Ejiofor, can offer insights that will aid in the resolution of this dire issue.