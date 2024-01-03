en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ex-Deputy Director at FAS Pleads Guilty to Cheating Charges

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Ex-Deputy Director at FAS Pleads Guilty to Cheating Charges

In a shocking revelation, Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh, ex-deputy director at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), confessed to 15 counts of cheating, with an additional 30 charges awaiting consideration during his sentencing. The narrative of the orchestrated fraud involved the manipulation of FAS contracts, with the ultimate beneficiaries being companies linked to Singh and his spouse, Asya Kirin Kames. This fraudulent activity led to the couple netting a staggering $127,896 out of a total of $609,380 disbursed by FAS.

Ascend to Power and Deception

Singh, who joined FAS in 2010, steadily climbed the ranks to attain the position of deputy director in 2017. He met his wife at FAS, and they tied the knot in 2018. Together, they masterminded a scheme involving a company named All Resources Network (ARN) and another firm, Myriad Sports & Events. Their efforts were focused on securing benefits through deceptive practices, resulting in financial gains from FAS contracts.

Unveiling the Misconduct

Singh’s fraudulent activities came to light following a tip-off to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in January 2019. An independent audit commissioned by FAS further confirmed these allegations. Consequently, the CPIB seized the ill-gotten profits, earmarking them to be returned to FAS.

Pending Verdicts and Requests for Leniency

The prosecution, emphasizing the misuse of public funds and the challenges in detecting such offenses due to Singh’s position, is pushing for a jail term ranging between 24 and 30 months. Singh’s defense, on the other hand, has pleaded for a reduced sentence, arguing that the funds were utilized for their intended purpose. Meanwhile, Shankar Suppiah, another participant in the scheme, was sentenced to four months in jail, and the cases against Asya Kirin Kames and Pallaniappan Ravindran are ongoing.

0
Crime Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Fatal Greensboro Shooting: Three Arrested in Connection with Homicide
Greensboro Shooting Claims a Life In Greensboro, North Carolina, a tragic incident unfolded at the intersection of Summit Avenue and Twain Road, resulting in the death of 27-year-old Joshua Andre Nealy. Initially responded to as an aggravated assault by the local police, the case soon turned into a homicide investigation following Nealy’s unfortunate demise. Arrests
Fatal Greensboro Shooting: Three Arrested in Connection with Homicide
Clay County Sheriff's Office Identifies Homicide Suspect
6 mins ago
Clay County Sheriff's Office Identifies Homicide Suspect
Teenager Killed in New Year's Eve Altercation in Primrose Hill
6 mins ago
Teenager Killed in New Year's Eve Altercation in Primrose Hill
Awami League Campaign Office Torched in Galachipa Upazila: Investigation Underway
3 mins ago
Awami League Campaign Office Torched in Galachipa Upazila: Investigation Underway
Young Swimmer's Career in Limbo Amid Slow-Moving SafeSport Investigation
4 mins ago
Young Swimmer's Career in Limbo Amid Slow-Moving SafeSport Investigation
Mexican Cartel's Illegal Wi-Fi Scheme Unearthed: A Microcosm of Cartels' Economic Control
5 mins ago
Mexican Cartel's Illegal Wi-Fi Scheme Unearthed: A Microcosm of Cartels' Economic Control
Latest Headlines
World News
Mediterranean Diet Named No. 1 Overall Diet for 2024: U.S. News and World Report
11 seconds
Mediterranean Diet Named No. 1 Overall Diet for 2024: U.S. News and World Report
Tobias Harris: From Struggle to Success in the NBA
12 seconds
Tobias Harris: From Struggle to Success in the NBA
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan for Neglecting State's Development
26 seconds
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan for Neglecting State's Development
Wyndham Clark to Compete in the 2024 The Sentry at Kapalua: Aiming for a Strong Start to the Season
32 seconds
Wyndham Clark to Compete in the 2024 The Sentry at Kapalua: Aiming for a Strong Start to the Season
Team USA Favored to Win in Semifinals Showdown Against Finland
1 min
Team USA Favored to Win in Semifinals Showdown Against Finland
UK Could Face Legal Repercussions if Israel Found Guilty of Genocide
1 min
UK Could Face Legal Repercussions if Israel Found Guilty of Genocide
Vincent Norrman Gears Up for The Sentry Tournament: An In-depth Look
2 mins
Vincent Norrman Gears Up for The Sentry Tournament: An In-depth Look
Vernon County Seeks Local Participation for New Planning Committee
2 mins
Vernon County Seeks Local Participation for New Planning Committee
Bristol City Signs Promising Irish Talent, Adam Murphy
2 mins
Bristol City Signs Promising Irish Talent, Adam Murphy
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
35 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app