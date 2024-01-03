Ex-Deputy Director at FAS Pleads Guilty to Cheating Charges

In a shocking revelation, Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh, ex-deputy director at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), confessed to 15 counts of cheating, with an additional 30 charges awaiting consideration during his sentencing. The narrative of the orchestrated fraud involved the manipulation of FAS contracts, with the ultimate beneficiaries being companies linked to Singh and his spouse, Asya Kirin Kames. This fraudulent activity led to the couple netting a staggering $127,896 out of a total of $609,380 disbursed by FAS.

Ascend to Power and Deception

Singh, who joined FAS in 2010, steadily climbed the ranks to attain the position of deputy director in 2017. He met his wife at FAS, and they tied the knot in 2018. Together, they masterminded a scheme involving a company named All Resources Network (ARN) and another firm, Myriad Sports & Events. Their efforts were focused on securing benefits through deceptive practices, resulting in financial gains from FAS contracts.

Unveiling the Misconduct

Singh’s fraudulent activities came to light following a tip-off to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in January 2019. An independent audit commissioned by FAS further confirmed these allegations. Consequently, the CPIB seized the ill-gotten profits, earmarking them to be returned to FAS.

Pending Verdicts and Requests for Leniency

The prosecution, emphasizing the misuse of public funds and the challenges in detecting such offenses due to Singh’s position, is pushing for a jail term ranging between 24 and 30 months. Singh’s defense, on the other hand, has pleaded for a reduced sentence, arguing that the funds were utilized for their intended purpose. Meanwhile, Shankar Suppiah, another participant in the scheme, was sentenced to four months in jail, and the cases against Asya Kirin Kames and Pallaniappan Ravindran are ongoing.