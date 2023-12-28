en English
Cricket

Ex-Cricketer Mrinank Singh Arrested for Scamming Rishabh Pant and Others

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Ex-Cricketer Mrinank Singh Arrested for Scamming Rishabh Pant and Others

In the world where cricket is revered, the news of a former cricketer involved in a web of scams is shocking. Mrinank Singh, a former cricketer who once graced the under-19 field representing India, has been apprehended by the Mohali police under charges of fraud. Singh’s deception extends to a breadth of individuals and businesses, including the renowned Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was reportedly swindled out of INR 1.63 Crores.

A Chequered Past

Singh’s fraudulent activities are not new. Previously, he has been involved in deceiving a travel agent and a hotel by extracting large sums of money under false pretenses. His track record reveals a pattern of deceptive practices, with Singh using his charm and cricketing background to gain trust before exploiting it for personal gain.

The Pant Deception

The incident involving Rishabh Pant is particularly notable. Singh posed as a senior police officer, promising to procure luxury goods at reasonable prices. The allure of such a deal led Pant to part with a considerable sum of money, handing over a cheque for Rs 1.63 crore that later bounced. This incident exposed the depth of Singh’s scams and led to his downfall.

Captured in the Act

Singh’s run came to an end at IGI Airport where he was detained while attempting to flee the country. Currently, he is under police custody, and further investigations are underway. The police have also arrested his alleged accomplice, Raghav, and the duo has been remanded for two days to facilitate the probe.

This story serves as a stark reminder of the pitfalls that can befall even the most successful among us. As the investigation continues, the cricketing world watches on, hoping for justice and a resolution to this sordid tale.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

