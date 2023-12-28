en English
Cricket

Ex-Cricketer Arrested for Impersonating IPS Officer in Fraudulent Scheme

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:50 am EST
Ex-Cricketer Arrested for Impersonating IPS Officer in Fraudulent Scheme

A former cricketer, Mrinank Singh, has been arrested for impersonating an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in a deceptive scheme to defraud luxury hotels and numerous individuals. Among his victims is renowned cricketer Rishabh Pant. Singh used his counterfeit identity to avail himself of high-end services and hospitality under the pretense of being a high-ranking police official. His fraudulent activities ranged from staying at opulent hotels without paying to deceiving individuals like Pant into believing his fabricated persona.

Unveiling the Deception

The case came to light following a series of complaints and ensuing investigations that culminated in Singh’s arrest. His fraudulent activities encompassed cheating hotels and restaurants and even intimidating senior police officers by posing as a high-ranking police official. His offences weren’t confined to one state; multiple FIRs have been registered against Singh in different states.

Caught in the Act

Singh was apprehended at the Delhi Airport while attempting to impersonate an IPS officer and flee to Hong Kong. He tried to wield his fake identity to sway immigration officials, posing as Alok Kumar, an IPS officer of the rank of ADGP from Karnataka. In addition to availing free stays at luxury hotels, Singh had duped Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant of more than Rs 1.6 crore.

Systemic Concerns

This incident has shed light on the potential for such impersonations and underscores the dire need for stringent verification processes to avoid such scams. The sheer magnitude of Singh’s deception, which includes duping the prestigious Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi for Rs 5,53,000, offers a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that can be exploited by determined fraudsters.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

