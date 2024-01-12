en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ex-Correction Officer Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband into Brooklyn Detention Center

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:45 am EST
Ex-Correction Officer Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband into Brooklyn Detention Center

In a shocking revelation, Quandelle Joseph, a 33-year-old ex-federal correction officer, confessed to smuggling contraband into the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. The former officer admitted his guilt before U.S. District Court Judge Dora Irizarry, with a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison looming over his head.

From Law Enforcer to Law Breaker

Joseph, who was hired in May 2020, began accepting bribes from inmates shortly after assuming his position. Within a span of a few months, he transformed from a law enforcer to a law breaker, smuggling narcotics, cigarettes, and cell phones into the detention center. The bribes he accepted were substantial, running into tens of thousands of dollars, which he pocketed in exchange for his illicit services.

A Brazen Act Amidst Lockdown

One of Joseph’s most audacious acts involved delivering contraband to an inmate’s cell during a lockdown. This particular operation was supposed to earn him $12,000. His blatant disregard for the rules not only put the facility’s security at risk but also painted a grim picture of the corruption seeping into our correctional facilities.

Unraveling of the Contraband Scheme

Joseph’s illicit activities came to light when MDC staff smelled marijuana and stumbled upon a contraband cell phone. But smuggling was not the only offense on his rap sheet. He also assisted inmates in dodging detection by alerting them about upcoming contraband searches and advising them on how to erase evidence from phone logs and text messages. This revelation raises grave concerns about the integrity of the correctional system and demands stringent action.

0
Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 seconds ago
Serial Rapist William Blankenship Pleads Guilty in Northern Kentucky
William Blankenship, a convicted serial rapist, has taken a plea deal for a string of sexual assaults in northern Kentucky, pleading guilty to 19 grave charges. The charges include rape, sodomy, kidnapping, and burglary, committed over a span of more than a decade, from 1999 to 2011. The victims, a woman and two minors, who
Serial Rapist William Blankenship Pleads Guilty in Northern Kentucky
Texas Mom Pleads Guilty to Poisoning Daughter, Suspected of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy
3 mins ago
Texas Mom Pleads Guilty to Poisoning Daughter, Suspected of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy
Elderly Queens Woman Robbed in Home Invasion, Neighbor Arrested
3 mins ago
Elderly Queens Woman Robbed in Home Invasion, Neighbor Arrested
5 Infamous Spouses Convicted of Murdering Their Partners: A Compilation of Notorious Cases
31 seconds ago
5 Infamous Spouses Convicted of Murdering Their Partners: A Compilation of Notorious Cases
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Awaits Next Steps in RCMP Wrongdoing Probe Stalled for Nine Months
2 mins ago
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Awaits Next Steps in RCMP Wrongdoing Probe Stalled for Nine Months
Newtown Resident Meghan Gouveia Pleads Not Guilty to Christmas Eve Shooting Charges
2 mins ago
Newtown Resident Meghan Gouveia Pleads Not Guilty to Christmas Eve Shooting Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
3 seconds
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
49 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Oliver Crawford: The New British Talent in International Tennis
59 seconds
Oliver Crawford: The New British Talent in International Tennis
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
2 mins
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
Assemblymember Gail Pellerin Divests From Controversial Shares Amidst Conflict of Interest Claims
2 mins
Assemblymember Gail Pellerin Divests From Controversial Shares Amidst Conflict of Interest Claims
Dgag Ministries Introduces New Housing Program for Chronically Homeless Women
2 mins
Dgag Ministries Introduces New Housing Program for Chronically Homeless Women
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
2 mins
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
Healing After a Disaster: The Crucial Role of Ongoing Psychological Support
2 mins
Healing After a Disaster: The Crucial Role of Ongoing Psychological Support
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
2 mins
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app