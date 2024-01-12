Ex-Correction Officer Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband into Brooklyn Detention Center

In a shocking revelation, Quandelle Joseph, a 33-year-old ex-federal correction officer, confessed to smuggling contraband into the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. The former officer admitted his guilt before U.S. District Court Judge Dora Irizarry, with a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison looming over his head.

From Law Enforcer to Law Breaker

Joseph, who was hired in May 2020, began accepting bribes from inmates shortly after assuming his position. Within a span of a few months, he transformed from a law enforcer to a law breaker, smuggling narcotics, cigarettes, and cell phones into the detention center. The bribes he accepted were substantial, running into tens of thousands of dollars, which he pocketed in exchange for his illicit services.

A Brazen Act Amidst Lockdown

One of Joseph’s most audacious acts involved delivering contraband to an inmate’s cell during a lockdown. This particular operation was supposed to earn him $12,000. His blatant disregard for the rules not only put the facility’s security at risk but also painted a grim picture of the corruption seeping into our correctional facilities.

Unraveling of the Contraband Scheme

Joseph’s illicit activities came to light when MDC staff smelled marijuana and stumbled upon a contraband cell phone. But smuggling was not the only offense on his rap sheet. He also assisted inmates in dodging detection by alerting them about upcoming contraband searches and advising them on how to erase evidence from phone logs and text messages. This revelation raises grave concerns about the integrity of the correctional system and demands stringent action.