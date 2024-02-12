Ex-Convict Reece Brown Attempts Home Break-in While Children Sleep

Former convict, Reece Brown, attempted to break into a family home and car in Sunderland while two children were sleeping. The incident occurred on November 10, 2023, and was captured on CCTV.

Hooded Raider Identified

Brown, who was at the property for approximately one and a half minutes, was later spotted by the police and identified as the intruder. He was wearing a hoodie and tried the doors of the home and car during the attempted burglary.

Prior Criminal Record

Brown pleaded guilty to attempted theft, attempted burglary, and possessing Xanax. He has a prior criminal record and was previously jailed for robbery in December 2021. Brown's defense lawyer stated that he had been released from prison recently and offered no excuse for his actions, apologizing fully.

Sentencing and Rehabilitation

Brown was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements. The incident has raised concerns about the rehabilitation of ex-convicts and the potential dangers they may pose to the community.

In conclusion, the attempted burglary by Reece Brown highlights the importance of community safety and the need for effective rehabilitation programs for ex-convicts. The incident has also served as a reminder for homeowners to take necessary precautions to protect their property and loved ones.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-12 and is based on the provided content and summary.