Ex-Convict on ‘Most Wanted’ List Arrested for Attempted Murder in Paterson

Memphis Morales, a 21-year-old resident of Paterson, found himself in handcuffs once again, following an altercation that escalated into a shooting, leaving his ex-girlfriend’s brother nursing nonfatal injuries. The incident, a chilling sequel to a series of threatening text messages Morales had sent to his ex-girlfriend after she decided to sever their relationship, has stirred deep concern within the community.

History of Violence

A look into Morales’s past reveals a pattern of criminal activities, including gun possession, aggravated assault, and harassment. His most recent release from prison was in May 2023, a mere eight months prior to the latest charge of attempted murder leveled against him. The specter of his previous crimes had hardly faded before Morales found himself the prime suspect in not one, but two separate shooting incidents.

Most Wanted

Even before the recent event, Morales was no stranger to the Paterson police department. His name was prominently featured on their ‘Most Wanted’ list, a result of charges stemming from a previous shooting that took place in September. The September shooting, unrelated to the recent domestic dispute, had already marked him as a significant threat to the community.

Teenagers Charged

In a separate but equally disturbing case, two teenagers, barely old enough to drive, stand accused of attempted murder. The charges are in relation to a shooting that occurred on October 25th, adding another layer of complexity to the already grim landscape of violence plaguing Paterson.

The incidents involving Morales and the two teenagers serve as a stark reminder of the persistent violence shadowing Paterson. The community, once again, finds itself grappling with the reality of gun violence, even as it hopes for safer, more peaceful days.