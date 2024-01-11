en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Ex-Connecticut Officer Sentenced for Fatal DUI That Killed Colleague

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Ex-Connecticut Officer Sentenced for Fatal DUI That Killed Colleague

In a somber chapter of fraternity turned tragedy, Robert Ferraro, a 36-year-old former Connecticut police officer, has been sentenced to a prison term of two to five years. The sentence comes following a drunk driving incident that led to the death of his colleague and friend, Joshua Castellano. The unfortunate event unfolded in September 2021, while Ferraro was on vacation in Las Vegas.

A Fatal Night in Vegas

Ferraro was behind the wheel of a rented Rolls Royce when he lost control and crashed into another vehicle, hit a fire hydrant, and several utility poles. The impact caused the car to flip over multiple times. As a result, Castellano, a 35-year-old New Haven police officer with seven years of service, was ejected from the car. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The Aftermath

At the scene of the crash, officers noted that Ferraro exhibited signs of intoxication, including watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He declined to take a sobriety test and was subsequently arrested. Besides Ferraro, there were four other passengers in the car who suffered minor injuries.

Guilty as Charged

In June, Ferraro pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence resulting in a death. His sentence reflects the gravity of his actions. However, his attorney has alluded to the possibility of Ferraro being released earlier than the minimum sentence. Ferraro and Castellano were known to have attended the police academy together and were close friends. Ferraro reportedly carries a deep sense of guilt over the incident.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
17 mins ago
Avalanche at California Ski Resort Claims a Life: Australians Share Survival Story
Three Australians, Oliver Thompson, Hannah Sugerman, and Callum Wishart, have shared their terrifying experience of surviving an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California. Tragically, the same avalanche claimed the life of 66-year-old American Kenneth Kidd. The avalanche hit without warning while the Australians were enjoying a day of skiing. The Avalanche: A
Avalanche at California Ski Resort Claims a Life: Australians Share Survival Story
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Results in Fatality and Injuries
30 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Results in Fatality and Injuries
Tragic Accident in Taichung: Woman Dies in Underground Parking Garage Lift
35 mins ago
Tragic Accident in Taichung: Woman Dies in Underground Parking Garage Lift
Kevin Marsh Sentenced to 16 Years for Causing Girlfriend's Death by Dangerous Driving
20 mins ago
Kevin Marsh Sentenced to 16 Years for Causing Girlfriend's Death by Dangerous Driving
Fatal Head-On Collision in Kemps Creek Adds to NSW Road Toll
21 mins ago
Fatal Head-On Collision in Kemps Creek Adds to NSW Road Toll
Fatal Rush Hour Collision in Melbourne's South-East: A Man Dies as a Truck Collides with Multiple Cars
21 mins ago
Fatal Rush Hour Collision in Melbourne's South-East: A Man Dies as a Truck Collides with Multiple Cars
Latest Headlines
World News
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
2 mins
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
2 mins
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
2 mins
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
4 mins
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
6 mins
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
The Unconventional British Approach to Political Power Transitions
6 mins
The Unconventional British Approach to Political Power Transitions
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
6 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
Benfica vs Rio Ave FC: A Crucial Clash in Primeira Liga
6 mins
Benfica vs Rio Ave FC: A Crucial Clash in Primeira Liga
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Ongoing Legal Saga
6 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Ongoing Legal Saga
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app