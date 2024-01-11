Ex-Connecticut Officer Sentenced for Fatal DUI That Killed Colleague

In a somber chapter of fraternity turned tragedy, Robert Ferraro, a 36-year-old former Connecticut police officer, has been sentenced to a prison term of two to five years. The sentence comes following a drunk driving incident that led to the death of his colleague and friend, Joshua Castellano. The unfortunate event unfolded in September 2021, while Ferraro was on vacation in Las Vegas.

A Fatal Night in Vegas

Ferraro was behind the wheel of a rented Rolls Royce when he lost control and crashed into another vehicle, hit a fire hydrant, and several utility poles. The impact caused the car to flip over multiple times. As a result, Castellano, a 35-year-old New Haven police officer with seven years of service, was ejected from the car. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The Aftermath

At the scene of the crash, officers noted that Ferraro exhibited signs of intoxication, including watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He declined to take a sobriety test and was subsequently arrested. Besides Ferraro, there were four other passengers in the car who suffered minor injuries.

Guilty as Charged

In June, Ferraro pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence resulting in a death. His sentence reflects the gravity of his actions. However, his attorney has alluded to the possibility of Ferraro being released earlier than the minimum sentence. Ferraro and Castellano were known to have attended the police academy together and were close friends. Ferraro reportedly carries a deep sense of guilt over the incident.