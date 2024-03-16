Ex-College Football Star Blaise Taylor Charged with Double Murder in Girlfriend, Unborn Child's Poisoning Death

Blaise Taylor, formerly a notable figure in college football and a staff analyst at Texas A&M, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. This dramatic turn of events follows allegations of him fatally poisoning his girlfriend, Jade Benning, and their five-month-old fetus in Nashville, Tennessee. Taylor, 27, who showcased his talent at Arkansas State before transitioning to a career off the field, was apprehended in Utah, marking a shocking development in his post-athletic career.
Shocking Arrest and Charges
On a fateful evening in late February, Taylor is accused of poisoning Benning without her awareness. In a distressing sequence of events, Benning was transported to the hospital after Taylor reported her having an allergic reaction, only for her condition to rapidly deteriorate. The unborn child succumbed two days later, with Benning's fight ending in early March. Taylor, having moved to Utah subsequent to these events, now faces grave charges, with Nashville police coordinating his extradition back to face the allegations.
From Gridiron Glory to Grim Allegations
Blaise Taylor's journey from a promising football career to facing serious criminal charges is a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change. Throughout his college years at Arkansas State, Taylor excelled on the field, a period during which his father, Trooper Taylor, also made his mark in coaching. Post-college, Blaise transitioned into roles that kept him close to the sport he excelled in, including a recent appointment at Texas A&M. However, this new chapter in his life has been abruptly paused, with the university suspending him pending investigation.
Community and Family Repercussions
The ripple effects of this case extend beyond the immediate legal ramifications for Taylor. Texas A&M's head football coach, Mike Elko, expressed condolences and emphasized the importance of judicial process, reflecting the broader impact on the community and Taylor's family. The case has also reignited discussions about the vetting processes within sports organizations, questioning if potential warning signs in individuals’ past behaviors are adequately scrutinized.
As the legal proceedings against Blaise Taylor unfold, many are left to ponder the tragic loss of Jade Benning and her unborn child, and the stark departure from promise to infamy for Taylor. This case serves as a somber reminder that not all falls from grace are due to physical decline or career missteps, but sometimes, they are a result of actions far removed from the sports field.