en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ex-CFO of Washington Manor Accused of $1.6 Million Embezzlement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Ex-CFO of Washington Manor Accused of $1.6 Million Embezzlement

John O’Donnell, a former chief financial officer of Washington Manor, a low-income housing complex, has been accused of stealing over $1.6 million from the organization over a span of 14 years. The 57-year-old resident of Union County is now facing charges of second-degree theft by unlawful taking, and third-degree counts of forgery and false uttering, as announced by Monmouth County Prosecutor, Raymond Santiago.

Unearthed by an Internal Audit

The accusations were brought to light following an internal audit that was triggered by a suspicious $14,000 life-insurance payout to O’Donnell. The audit revealed approximately 400 unauthorized checks, many with allegedly forged signatures, issued from the company accounts to a construction firm owned by O’Donnell from February 2009 to May.

A Trail of Financial Misconduct

As per the audit findings, O’Donnell is also alleged to have misused a company credit card for personal expenses, including home renovations and pool services, which summed up to over $30,000. The embezzled funds were reportedly used for personal expenses such as mortgage payments on a home that O’Donnell purchased in 2021, now valued at over $1 million.

Legal Proceedings Await

O’Donnell’s court appearance is scheduled for February 20, after being charged via summons. As the case unfolds, it is a stark reminder of the importance of financial integrity, especially in organizations meant to serve the underprivileged. It also underlines the need for regular audits to detect and deter such fraudulent activities.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Organized Crime Ties and Violent Incidents: Montreal Strip Club Faces Heavy Penalties
The notoriety of Montreal’s Chez Parée strip club took a darker turn as it was slapped with a $30,000 fine and a two-week liquor license suspension. The heart of the matter? Serious public security concerns stemming from organized crime groups patronizing the establishment without undergoing security checks, firing of gunshots, and a series of violent
Organized Crime Ties and Violent Incidents: Montreal Strip Club Faces Heavy Penalties
Maine Mass Shooting: Ignored Warnings and Missed Opportunities
11 mins ago
Maine Mass Shooting: Ignored Warnings and Missed Opportunities
Kevin Marsh Sentenced to 16 Years for Causing Girlfriend's Death by Dangerous Driving
13 mins ago
Kevin Marsh Sentenced to 16 Years for Causing Girlfriend's Death by Dangerous Driving
Suspicious Transactions Unveiled in N10 Billion Money Laundering Case
5 mins ago
Suspicious Transactions Unveiled in N10 Billion Money Laundering Case
44-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Kuala Lumpur Over Misuse of Debit Card
5 mins ago
44-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Kuala Lumpur Over Misuse of Debit Card
Rohit Shetty Defends Portrayal of Police Brutality in Films, Discusses Upcoming Projects
10 mins ago
Rohit Shetty Defends Portrayal of Police Brutality in Films, Discusses Upcoming Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Impact Wrestling Rebrands as TNA; KUSHIDA Sets Sights on X-Division Championship
1 min
Impact Wrestling Rebrands as TNA; KUSHIDA Sets Sights on X-Division Championship
Utah's COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC
2 mins
Utah's COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
4 mins
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
5 mins
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
5 mins
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
7 mins
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
9 mins
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
9 mins
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
10 mins
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app