Ex-CFO of Washington Manor Accused of $1.6 Million Embezzlement

John O’Donnell, a former chief financial officer of Washington Manor, a low-income housing complex, has been accused of stealing over $1.6 million from the organization over a span of 14 years. The 57-year-old resident of Union County is now facing charges of second-degree theft by unlawful taking, and third-degree counts of forgery and false uttering, as announced by Monmouth County Prosecutor, Raymond Santiago.

Unearthed by an Internal Audit

The accusations were brought to light following an internal audit that was triggered by a suspicious $14,000 life-insurance payout to O’Donnell. The audit revealed approximately 400 unauthorized checks, many with allegedly forged signatures, issued from the company accounts to a construction firm owned by O’Donnell from February 2009 to May.

A Trail of Financial Misconduct

As per the audit findings, O’Donnell is also alleged to have misused a company credit card for personal expenses, including home renovations and pool services, which summed up to over $30,000. The embezzled funds were reportedly used for personal expenses such as mortgage payments on a home that O’Donnell purchased in 2021, now valued at over $1 million.

Legal Proceedings Await

O’Donnell’s court appearance is scheduled for February 20, after being charged via summons. As the case unfolds, it is a stark reminder of the importance of financial integrity, especially in organizations meant to serve the underprivileged. It also underlines the need for regular audits to detect and deter such fraudulent activities.