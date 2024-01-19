Ex-CDOD Bookkeeper Accused of Massive Embezzlement Scheme

The tranquility of Carlsbad, a southern Californian city with a reputation for business development, has been perturbed by a shocking scandal. Belenda Lane, a 68-year-old former bookkeeper for the Carlsbad Department of Development (CDOD), faces multiple felony charges related to an alleged embezzlement scheme that has left the nonprofit in a financial maelstrom.

A Stealthy Operation Unmasked

The investigation started in July 2023 when then-Executive Director, John Waters, noticed a glaring abnormality—missing monthly bank statements. Waters' vigilance led him to suspect the worst: embezzlement.

Lane is now in the eye of the storm, accused of embezzling over $260,000 in approximately 680 transactions. She allegedly used CDOD ATM cards and forged bank statements to facilitate her illicit activities. An arrest warrant was issued on July 26, 2023, but the law enforcement agencies have yet to apprehend her.

The Charges Stack Up

Lane's charges include embezzlement and forgery of amounts over $20,000, tampering with evidence, and violations of the Remote Financial Service Unit Act. The magnitude of her alleged crimes has not only shocked the CDOD but also cast a long shadow over the city's business development community.

The CDOD, a nonprofit focused on business development in Carlsbad, has maintained an uncharacteristic silence, refraining from issuing a statement regarding the situation.

A Trail of Deception

The embezzlement appears to have commenced in March 2023, continuing until Lane relocated to Texas in April 2023, where the fraudulent transactions also took place. During a phone call with the police, Lane admitted to the embezzlement, confessing that she did it to help a friend and intended to repay the money.

She also confessed to creating extra payroll checks for herself, thus amplifying the gravity of her crimes. The future of the CDOD and the connection between Lane's actions and Waters' departure from the organization remain shrouded in mystery.