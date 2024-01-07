en English
Crime

Ex-Boyfriend Among Suspects in Shocking Kuala Lumpur Student Abduction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Ex-Boyfriend Among Suspects in Shocking Kuala Lumpur Student Abduction

On an ordinary Friday morning in Kepong, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur, a female secondary school student’s commute turned into a living nightmare. The student was abducted around 7 am, in broad daylight, right in front of her school premises. The alleged perpetrators, a man and a woman, forcibly pulled the terrified student into a white Toyota car, marking the beginning of a harrowing five-hour ordeal. The student was subsequently taken to a homestay, only to be released at noon, a seemingly endless five hours later.

Swift Police Action Leads to Suspects’ Arrest

Following the abduction, an investigation was launched by the Gombak district police. The authorities were alerted by the student’s mother, who had been informed about the incident by the student’s teacher. The quick action led to the arrest of three individuals, aged between 19 and 22. Among the apprehended suspects was the student’s ex-boyfriend, pinpointed as one of the perpetrators. The motive behind this shocking crime was reportedly the ex-boyfriend’s resentment over the termination of their relationship.

Continued Investigation and Public Appeal

The suspects are currently being held and investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code pertaining to the offense of abduction. In a bid to strengthen the case and trace all the events leading to the incident, the police have seized a Toyota car and a Yamaha motorcycle. The authorities continue to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident, urging anyone with relevant information to step forward and assist in the investigation.

A Crime That Shook the Community

The incident has sent ripples of shock and fear throughout the community, a stark reminder of the vulnerability of young women and the often hidden dangers they face. It underscores the urgent need for increased vigilance, both at the individual and collective levels, to ensure the safety of students and to put an end to such dreadful incidents.

Crime Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

