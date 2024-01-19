Ex-Atlanta City Attorney Convicted in $7 Million COVID Stimulus Fraud

In a shocking turn of events, Shelitha Robertson, a former assistant city attorney for Atlanta and a Democrat, has been convicted of defrauding the federal COVID stimulus program, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), of over $7 million. Robertson's illicit actions involved manipulation of employee numbers and falsification of documents to illegitimately secure funds intended to support businesses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Breach of Trust

Robertson, who owned four businesses, applied for the PPP loan on behalf of these entities. Court records reveal that the loan applications falsely inflated the number of employees and average monthly payroll for each of the businesses. This deceitful act induced larger PPP loans than Robertson could legitimately obtain. Furthermore, Robertson, along with a co-conspirator, submitted false tax documents to support the false statements on each loan application.

Unjust Enrichment

The fraudulently acquired funds were not used to support businesses or employees during the pandemic. Instead, they were spent on luxury items and personal enrichment. One such extravagance included the purchase of a 10-carat diamond ring. Large sums were also transferred to Robertson's family members and her co-conspirator, who has since pleaded guilty for their involvement in the scheme.

Prosecutors have condemned Robertson's actions as brazen and deceitful. Prosecutor Bernita Malloy expressed her disdain, stating, 'There’s no level to which (Robertson) wouldn’t stoop to justify her criminal conduct.' As the magnitude of the fraud committed by Robertson is particularly egregious, she could potentially face a life sentence. Her sentencing is scheduled for this coming April.