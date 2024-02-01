Ex-Assistant Headteacher Convicted for Fraud Against School, Receives Suspended 18-Month Sentence

In an unexpected turn of events, Daniel Reynolds, a 36-year-old former assistant headteacher from Sprowston, near Norwich, has been handed an 18-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, for perpetrating fraud against West Earlham Junior School. Reynolds admitted guilt to four charges of fraud, involving the misappropriation of £8,520 from the school by claiming costs for donated food that was intended for free school meals.

The fraudulent actions took place between October 2021 and June 2022. During this period, Reynolds was tasked with the responsibility of a government-funded Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme at the school. The programme, designed to provide free meals and activities to children during school holidays, witnessed an increased demand during the Covid pandemic. Reynolds, however, submitted fraudulent invoices for food that was, in fact, already free of charge.

Investigation and Sentence

His actions sparked an investigation by the Norfolk County Council, leading to his conviction. As part of his sentence, the court ordered Reynolds to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and undergo 10 hours of rehabilitation. This decision took into account Reynolds' early guilty plea and his self-referred rehabilitation for a gambling addiction.