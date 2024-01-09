Ex-Air Force Agent Harrod Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Molestation

Joshua Carl Harrod, an ex-Air Force special agent and former Army National Guard recruiter, has been handed down a 10-year prison sentence for the sexual molestation of a minor, a crime committed during his tenure at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State. The molestation episodes spanned from October 2017 to April 2018, during which Harrod was stationed at the military facility.

Guilty Plea and Sentence

Harrod was indicted on charges of enticing a minor in July 2021, and in October 2023, he pleaded guilty. Post his service in the Air Force, Harrod, who separated from service in 2018, assumed the role of a recruiter for the Army National Guard in Lakewood, Washington. The federal District Judge condemned Harrod’s actions as ‘sadistic’ and ‘indescribably cruel’, imposing not just a decade-long prison term but also a lifetime of supervised release post his jail term.

Deep Impact of the Crime

The judge underscored the profound impact of Harrod’s crime, noting victims of such transgressions are burdened with a ‘life sentence‘. The psychological scars left on the young victim’s psyche are deep, a silent, enduring reminder of the trauma inflicted.

Investigation and Subsequent Findings

The case was diligently investigated by multiple agencies, including the FBI, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI), military police, local police, and state patrol.