Ex-Administrator Accused of Embezzling $1.6M from Historic Clergy Fund

John A. Miller, a 74-year-old former administrator, stands accused of embezzling over $1.6 million from the Clergy Assurance Fund, a historic institution supporting the families of deceased Episcopal clergy in Pennsylvania. The allegations, which have been lodged in a federal court, include charges of wire fraud and misuse of funds meant for beneficiaries.

From Trusted Administrator to Alleged Embezzler

Miller’s tenure at the Clergy Assurance Fund, where he served as both the executive director and treasurer until March 2022, ended under a cloud of suspicion. The investigation into his activities began after certain credit card charges were flagged as suspicious. Confronted with these anomalies, Miller chose to retire.

However, his retirement did not stop the scrutiny. A thorough financial audit was conducted, which uncovered duplicity in Miller’s financial management. It was discovered that he had written multiple checks to himself, mimicking the payments that were intended for the beneficiaries of the fund.

A Betrayal Uncovered

The findings of the audit were serious enough to be reported to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the FBI. Their investigations corroborated the findings of the audit, and the case was handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

Now, Miller stands indicted for his alleged mishandling of the fund’s finances. He is accused of using the stolen money to fund personal luxuries, including international cruises and a luxury condominium. If found guilty, he could face a sentence of up to 60 years in prison.

The Clergy Assurance Fund: A Legacy Tarnished

The Clergy Assurance Fund, with a history dating back to 1769, is a vital lifeline for the widows and orphans of Episcopal priests. Its last recorded assets, as per the 2021 annual report, amounted to over $82 million. Miller’s alleged actions have cast a shadow over this venerable institution, raising questions about its management and the safeguards in place to prevent such incidents.