en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ex-Administrator Accused of Embezzling $1.6M from Historic Clergy Fund

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Ex-Administrator Accused of Embezzling $1.6M from Historic Clergy Fund

John A. Miller, a 74-year-old former administrator, stands accused of embezzling over $1.6 million from the Clergy Assurance Fund, a historic institution supporting the families of deceased Episcopal clergy in Pennsylvania. The allegations, which have been lodged in a federal court, include charges of wire fraud and misuse of funds meant for beneficiaries.

From Trusted Administrator to Alleged Embezzler

Miller’s tenure at the Clergy Assurance Fund, where he served as both the executive director and treasurer until March 2022, ended under a cloud of suspicion. The investigation into his activities began after certain credit card charges were flagged as suspicious. Confronted with these anomalies, Miller chose to retire.

However, his retirement did not stop the scrutiny. A thorough financial audit was conducted, which uncovered duplicity in Miller’s financial management. It was discovered that he had written multiple checks to himself, mimicking the payments that were intended for the beneficiaries of the fund.

A Betrayal Uncovered

The findings of the audit were serious enough to be reported to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the FBI. Their investigations corroborated the findings of the audit, and the case was handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

Now, Miller stands indicted for his alleged mishandling of the fund’s finances. He is accused of using the stolen money to fund personal luxuries, including international cruises and a luxury condominium. If found guilty, he could face a sentence of up to 60 years in prison.

The Clergy Assurance Fund: A Legacy Tarnished

The Clergy Assurance Fund, with a history dating back to 1769, is a vital lifeline for the widows and orphans of Episcopal priests. Its last recorded assets, as per the 2021 annual report, amounted to over $82 million. Miller’s alleged actions have cast a shadow over this venerable institution, raising questions about its management and the safeguards in place to prevent such incidents.

0
Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Disappearance of Alan Whiteside: An Unresolved Mystery in Antrim

By BNN Correspondents

Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Altercation at West Virginia Prison Claims Inmate's Life

By Israel Ojoko

Cold Case Revived: Rally for Justice in Henry Alejandro's Mysterious Disappearance

By Safak Costu

Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BM ...
@Bangladesh · 5 mins
Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BM ...
heart comment 0
Armed Kidnapping in Aurora: Police Seek Public Assistance

By Rizwan Shah

Armed Kidnapping in Aurora: Police Seek Public Assistance
Politics and Chaos: London’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks under Mayor Khan’s Leadership

By Dil Bar Irshad

Politics and Chaos: London's New Year's Eve Fireworks under Mayor Khan's Leadership
Only the Family: The Most Threatening Gang in South Jersey

By Hadeel Hashem

Only the Family: The Most Threatening Gang in South Jersey
Georgia Inmate Sentenced to 30 Years for Orchestrating Large-Scale Drug Distribution

By BNN Correspondents

Georgia Inmate Sentenced to 30 Years for Orchestrating Large-Scale Drug Distribution
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
11 seconds
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
34 seconds
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
38 seconds
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
48 seconds
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
49 seconds
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
49 seconds
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
49 seconds
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
49 seconds
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
49 seconds
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
16 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
20 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
23 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
30 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
56 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
59 mins
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app